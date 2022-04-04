MONROETON, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County man is facing a slew of charges after police say he assaulted a girl for nearly 5 years.

Harold Manley, 58 of Monroeton is facing 84 charges related to sexual and indecent assault.

According to police, a victim came forward and described to police that Manley had been assaulting her since she was 13. The victim said that Manley had started touching her inappropriately when she was 13, according to court paperwork.

The victim also said that when she turned 18, Manley raped her and told her she was “now a woman,” according to officials.