COLUMBIA CROSSROADS, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lehigh County coroner says 60-year-old Robert F. Wiglesworth of Bradford County was pronounced dead on Monday after receiving 2nd degree burns while smoking on oxygen and complications from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
He received the burns one week earlier.
- Vaccinate NEPA: Can the homebound patients get access to the vaccine?
- Bradford County man dies after receiving 2nd degree burns from smoking while on oxygen
- Pike County man dies from burns due to house fire
- President Biden delivered remarks on Boulder mass shooting
- Illinois city first in US to offer Black residents reparations using marijuana tax money