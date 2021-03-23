Bradford County man dies after receiving 2nd degree burns from smoking while on oxygen

COLUMBIA CROSSROADS, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lehigh County coroner says 60-year-old Robert F. Wiglesworth of Bradford County was pronounced dead on Monday after receiving 2nd degree burns while smoking on oxygen and complications from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

He received the burns one week earlier.

