Bradford County man charged with having child pornography on phone screensaver

WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — Mark Dail, 63, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after an officer reported seeing child pornography on Dail’s iPhone.

On Dec. 7, 2020, a State Trooper stopped Dail for a traffic violation and took him into custody. The Trooper recovered several items from Dail, including an iPhone with a protective cover.

While Dail was handing the phone to State Police, the Trooper reported seeing a “pre-pubescent juvenile female on the screen with no clothing” who was seated in an inappropriate “spread eagle” fashion.

The phone was taken to State Police headquarters for forensic examination.

Dail was charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of children for possessing “material depicting a child under the age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such act.”

Dail was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail.