Bradford County man charged with assaulting officer, threatening to kill woman in wheelchair

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say what started as a domestic dispute, led to a state trooper being assaulted in Bradford County.

Troopers responded to the 500 block of Leisure Drive just after 2:00 p.m. on January 23 for reports of a physical domestic dispute. Upon arrival, troopers say they were met by a woman at the door of the home and heard a man, identified as Robert Benjamin, 54, yelling erratically.

Troopers say Benjamin came up to the door and yelled “get out of here you (expletive) pigs.” The paperwork also says that troopers were interviewing Benjamin’s brother on the porch when he came back out threatening police and telling them to get off of his property.

The interviewee entered the house and Benjamin came back out again and said “this is your last (expletive) chance,” according to police. Police say a trooper attempted to detain Benjamin, who then turned around and punched him in the face.

Troopers say a struggle took place trying to arrest Benjamin and it took three of them to subdue him and get him in the back of the cruiser.

Police interviewed the woman who said that she was fearful for her life given that she is in a wheelchair. Police also say she told them that Benjamin had threatened to kill her multiple times throughout that day, kicked the back of her wheelchair and threatened to bash her head open.

Troopers say that upon further investigation it was uncovered that Benjamin is also an avid methamphetamine user.

Benjamin is facing six charges including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and drug possession.