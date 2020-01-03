Bradford County Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

MILAN, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man from Bradford County has been picked up on charges of child sexual abuse and producing child pornography.

According to DC Metro Police, the man who was arrested was found to be sexually abusing a child as well as sharing and producing sexually explicit images of that child online.

On December 30, 2019 at approximately 6:27pm, the suspect was identified by Detectives in Washington, DC and later arrested in Milan, Bradford County.

Police say the suspect admitted to producing and sharing explicit images of a child while online and sexually abusing the child in Milan.

The child was taken into custody by local child protection personnel.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.