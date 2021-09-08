Bradford County man arrested after police chase, methamphetamine found

GILLETT, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — A Gillett man was arrested after a police chase and vehicle crash in Bradford County last Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 14 when the blue Jeep Wrangler began to flee the scene. State police say the vehicle was driving “erratically” onto Wilkes Road before entering a wooded area.

The driver, identified by state police as 18-year-old Trapper Stone, was apprehended shortly after the pursuit began on Roaring Run Road. State police say Stone was located walking on Roaring Run Road without a shirt and with dilated pupils and mild body tremors.

Stone told State Police that while driving the Jeep through the wooded area he lost control of the brakes and he bailed out of the car before it crashed in the woods.

Police say a search of the area found a clear plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine and a torch lighter. Stone allegedly told police he used methamphetamine earlier in the day and that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Stone was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a blood draw where he refused to submit to the test.

According to court documents, Stone has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, flight to avoid apprehension, and five summary charges for vehicle violations.