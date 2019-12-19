Bradford County man accused of soliciting minor for sex

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Adam Keely of Bradford County is facing four felony and one misdemeanor charges for allegedly soliciting a minor for sex and exposing himself.

Three children were involved in an incident involving Keely, with their dates of birth range from 2006-08.

According to court documents, multiple minors accused Keely, 34, of asking to have sex with one them, watching porn, and masturbating in front of them using a pump on one of the children’s bed. They also claim Keely requested they smoke cigarettes and drink alcohol with him.

One of the children also reported that a picture of Keely’s genitals was found on her brother’s phone.

Court documents also allege that Keely’s girlfriend, Jessika Coombs, attempted to persuade one of the children that they lied about seeing the pictures.

Keely told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine for multiple days, including the day of the incident, Sept. 11, 2019.

Keely was arraigned on 250,000 bail on the following charges.

Felony Criminal attempt, one count

Felony Criminal solicitation. one count

Felony Corruption of minors, one count

Felony Endangering welfare of children, one count

Misdemeanor indecent exposure, one count

18 News will have more information on this story as information becomes available.