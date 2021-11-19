Bradford County infrastructure projects receive new funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Two projects in Bradford County are among 100 state-wide infrastructure projects to receive new funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

The Sayre Borough Diahoga Trail Development project will receive $100,000 and the Towanda Borough Parks Master Plan is receiving $27,145.

The 100 Act 13 projects approved Friday are in 38 counties with a total funding amount is more than $10.4 million.

“CFA funding for Act 13 projects provides communities throughout the commonwealth with critical support in improving recreational spaces and addressing necessary environmental and infrastructural upgrades,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “These investments result in safer and transformed neighborhood spaces for Pennsylvanians – keeping the state the best place to live, work, and play.”

The 100 newly announced projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:

Flood Mitigation: 10 projects approved; $1,379,295 total

Greenways, Trails and Recreation: 78 projects approved; $8,010,727 total

Sewage Facilities: Two projects approved; $40,976 total

Watershed Restoration and Protection: 10 projects approved; $1,035,784 total

Local projects that have previously received funding through the CFA include the Wyalusing Township Recreational Master Plan for the former Camptown School and the Sayre Borough Cayuta Creek Bank Stabilization Project.