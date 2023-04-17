SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bradford County Coroner’s Office announced Monday the death of one person following a fatal structure fire on Sunday.

According to a press release from Bradford County Coroner Office, they were called to the scene of a fatal house fire on Sunday, April 16 at 10:10 a.m., in the 1200 block of Ulster Road in Smithfield Township.

Smithfield Township firefighters removed a body from the home and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.

Any information including the identity of the deceased is not being released until the next of kin is notified. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.