Bradford County fatal fire victim identified by State Police

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal house fire in Bradford County.

According to State Police, 69-year-old Nanette Zampier of Ulster was pronounced deceased at the scene on Moore Hill Road on Nov. 19 after first responders found a home fully engulfed in flames.

At 3:45 p.m., 911 received a call from Zampier reporting the fire and the first firefighters arrived 12 minutes later to find the full engulfed home. First responders were unable to locate Zampier until the fire was under control.











Zampier was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Timothy Cahill at 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Athens Borough, Litchfield, Towanda, and North Towanda Fire Departments and Greater Valley EMS responded to the scene.

No signs of foul play were observed and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.