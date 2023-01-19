BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey announced he will not be seeking re-election in the fall of 2023 and will be retiring.

According to a media release, at the end of his term, Ondrey will retire after practicing law for 40 years and serving Bradford County for 21 years as the district attorney and assistant district attorney.

“It has been my pleasure to serve Bradford County for these 20-plus years and will continue to be my honor to do so until the end of my term. I thank the members of law enforcement and the community for their assistance over these years. My goal was to restore trust to the office after the unfortunate events leading to the resignation of the prior District Attorney and I believe that I have accomplished that,” Ondrey said.

Ondrey was made the District Attorney on June 1, 2021, and elected to the position that November for the remainder of the term, after the former Bradford County DA, Chad Salsman, was sentenced to prison for intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice in May.