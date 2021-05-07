Bradford County DA Salsman pleads guilty to abuses of power, resigns

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to c harges of intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

Shapiro says the plea comes after a year-long investigation by a statewide grand jury, the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the Grand Jury, Salsman pressured clients into prostitution for legal services and used his power as an attorney and later as a district attorney to harass and intimidate his victims. The victims included clients for legal services including cases concerning sexual assault and child custody.

The grand jury also found that Salsman attempted to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation while serving as the Bradford County District Attorney.

“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to stand up for the most vulnerable in our Commonwealth. Chad Salsman used his position as a private attorney, and then as the District Attorney, to intimidate and silence his victims and interfere with our investigation. Today is a powerful reminder that no one is above the law,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “To date, we’ve arrested 90 public officials for charges related to public corruption, including embezzlement, sexual assault, and other abuses of power. My Office will continue to seek justice for victims as we uncover public corruption — wherever it lies.”

Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, intimidation of victims, and obstruction of justice related to his conduct involving five different women.

As a condition of this plea, Salsman also resigned as the District Attorney of Bradford County.