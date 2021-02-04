Bradford County DA charged with sexual assault by Attorney General

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Bradford County District Attorney will have his day in court after being arrested on sexual assault and abuse of power charges.

Chad Salsman is now out on bail after the arrest, but will he remain in his position of power?

“I’m innocent,” he said.

Salsman is being accused of these crimes following a grand jury investigation.

“For routinely assaulting women that he represented as a private attorney and his efforts to obstruct the investigation during his time as this county’s district attorney,” said PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

According to court documents, at least five women experienced the same patterns of coercion and assault by Salsman. Shapiro says Salsman would ask these female clients for nude photos and/or grope them during meetings and even in court.

The documents go on to say he would force several women to have sex with him on his desk and then clean up in his private bathroom so no one would know.

“He has strongly asserted his innocence and I have reviewed the matters. We will have a vigorous defense and we believe we will be successful with convincing the jury these charges are not well-founded,” said Sam Stretton, Salsman’s attorney.

Salsman met with Stretton today. His fate now lies in the hands of a jury.

“The criminal justice system will have to play itself out and we’ll just have to see where that trial or where that whole situation takes us,” said Daryl Miller, chairperson of the Bradford County Commissioners.

As of now, is he still Bradford County’s District Attorney.

“As an elected official, the District Attorney, being elected by the people, he’s not an employee or anything so basically he is entitled to the presumption of innocence and before he can be removed from office there would have to be due process and ultimately either a criminal conviction or a determination by the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board that he would be no longer eligible to continue to serve as district attorney,” said Bradford County Solicitor Jonathan Foster Jr.

Foster says if he is convicted, he will be removed from office. If that happens, his first assistant would take over until the next municipal election.