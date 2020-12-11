Bradford County Correctional Facility inmate tests positive for COVID-19

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – An inmate at the Bradford County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine, according to Warden Donald Stewart.

According to the warden, all of the inmates who were in close contact have been quarantined and tested, and staff who may have been exposed have also been tested.

The facility has also “spot tested” throughout the facility and have found no additional cases at this time.

We will continue to spot test and monitor the inmate population for symptoms. We continue to have all inmates and staff in masks as they have been since March. We have a sanitation plan in place and have completed an additional deep clean Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Donald Stewart

According to the county website, visitation at the facility “remains the same as it is posted.”

Bradford County has recently reported 275 active cases of COVID-19, and neighboring Tioga County has 579 active cases.