Bradford County Coroner’s office rules child’s toy argument death a homicide

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Coroner’s office has ruled the death of an 11-year-old child a homicide after fighting over a toy with another child.

The child was pronounced deceased at 8:45 p.m. after being transported to Robert Packer Hospital with a stab wound to the left chest. The coroner’s office confirmed the nature of death after an autopsy was performed on Nov. 1.

On Oct. 30, around 8:00 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police say the 11-year-old and a 9-year-old were playing with Nerf toys when a “scuffle” began over a Nerf gun. State Police say the two were in a “tug of war” when a knife being held by the 9-year-old cut the 11-year-old in his upper left chest area.

The child was taken to the hospital where life-saving attempts were failed. The names of the children involved have not been released by officials.

