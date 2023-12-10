DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News wants to make sure you can prepare properly and take safety precautions out on the road for any expected weather coming Sunday and Monday.

The rain has been coming down heavily in the Dunmore area, but one good thing to see is not many people are out on the roads.

The weather conditions are expected to change as the hours of the night progress.

PennDOT workers are making sure to stay alert and PennDOT officials say they will have staff on call to take precautions as needed for any different weather patterns that may occur.

With a few expected inches of rain to turn to snow later Sunday into Monday morning, this will be affecting the commute to work and school for many during those morning hours.

PennDOT is advising those who need to be out on the roads now and in the morning to take the necessary precautions.

“If you see water, do not try and drive through it, we encourage you to turn around because in September we had a lot of the rain, a lot of the flooding, and it was really devastating to see all of the damage that was done and we don’t want anyone to get hurt. If you do have to be on the roads, reducing your speed, being very alert, and giving yourself extra time, extra time to clean off your cars, or take an extra route if needed,” said PennDOT District Four Safety Press Officer Elizabeth Fabri.

If you are out on the roads and get stuck in any emergency situation, call 911.

