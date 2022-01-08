Bracing for icy impact

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Penndot began certain restrictions at 10 p.m. affecting tractor-trailers and similar vehicles.

But PennDOT and the turnpike commission are advising all drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during this storm.

Michigan truck driver Johnnie Johnson filled up his big rig Saturday night at the pilot travel center in Pittston Township.

Johnson and other truckers prepared for the ice storm and some dicey driving conditions.

“You can’t see black ice. Can’t see how slick it is, one minute you’re going fast, you’re okay, one little slight move next thing you know you’re in a ditch,” explained Johnson.

That’s exactly what PennDOT wants to prevent. Just like previous storms, state road crews spent Saturday getting ready.

Unlike the storm that arrived a couple of nights ago, this one is complex.

“The last storm was more of a snow event. We didn’t get a whole lot, but we did get enough to create hazardous conditions. An ice storm, you just have to expect the unexpected. There’s a lot of things that can go on, on the roadways with the ice,” explained Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator of PennDOT District 4.

PennDOT has laid out a series of travel restrictions affecting truck traffic and drivers of passenger cars and pick-up trucks can also expect speed reductions on major state roads.

Using caution is key.

“So, we recommend anyone going out to take your time, check out 511 pa.Com, and make sure you leave enough time to get to your destination,” stated Ruddy.

PennDOT will also announce travel restrictions via roadway message boards and smartphone apps.

The name of the game is safety for this experienced trucker and everyone else navigating the storm.

“Take it slow and easy. I’m not in a hurry. If that load’s late, it’s late. My life’s more important, I got two kids at home,” said Johnson.

Last winter, more than 300 crashes resulted on snow, slush or ice-covered state roads, killing four people.

To learn about PennDOT’s travel restriction plan click here for a full list.