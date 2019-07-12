Bracing for Barry

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tropical storm Barry is gaining strength and heading for land.

The rain is already being measured in feet with historic flooding expected.

Sand-bags are full and residents in low-lying areas are getting out the gulf coast braces for what could be the first hurricane of the season. CBS Reporter Marc Liverman reports

The outer bands of tropical storm Barry are now lapping at the edge of the Louisiana Coast. The storm’s arrival signaled the start of what could be a calamitous weekend in the region.

“This is a very significant, severe weather event and the national weather service, they’re using terms like life- threatening floods” said Gov. John Bel Edwards

Barry is a slow-moving system that will almost certainly deliver a deluge of water to the area. As much as 25 inches of rain could fall in some places.

“There are three ways that Louisiana can flood – storm surge, high rivers, and rain. We’re going to have all three” noted Gov. Edwards.

Some residents were taking no chances with this storm.

Clarence Brocks, a Phoenix, Louisiana resident explains “You bring flashlights, with good batteries, because that’s the routine. This area right here, you always got to evacuate.”

That man said no matter what damage Barry inflicts on his home, he’ll return, because it’s the only place he’s ever lived.