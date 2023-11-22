AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are planning to hit the road or take to the skies to see loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA, Wednesday through Sunday marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since triple-a starting tracking in 2000.

AAA predicts more than 55 million people will travel today through the weekend, marking a 2.3% increase over last year.

At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Wednesday, things could look busier as the day goes on since millions of people are expected to fly over Thanksgiving.

“We’re going to Naples, Florida to see my parents,” said Mark Shiffer, of Clarks Summit.

The Thanksgiving holiday has more than 55 million people traveling to see their loved ones.

Airports like Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International are expected to see an increase of nearly 7% in flyers compared to last year. This leads to travelers showing up early.

“We came a lot earlier than we should’ve because I figured the travel was going to be pretty bad today,” explained Shiffer.

“I would say don’t be late. Make sure you ask directions and ask for help and you’ll be on your flight on time,” stated Anthony Lafferty, of Scranton.

Officials with TSA say they are prepared to handle the millions of passengers expected at checkpoints.

One passenger we spoke with said guests should play their part by packing properly.

“Perfumes, deodorant full-sized is not good. It causes delays in the security check so if we help them, it makes it easier for the working people,” expressed Susmita Patel, of Dunmore.

If you’re not boarding a plane, but instead of hitting the road, AAA says Wednesday is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways so travelers should be prepared for traffic and long delays.

On the roads, officials say the worst time to travel on Wednesday is between 2 and 6 p.m.

For Thursday, the worst time to travel is predicted to be between 11 in the morning and 3 p.m. with the best time to travel before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

The biggest takeaway for travelers is to expect crowds and try to plan ahead if you run into any delays.