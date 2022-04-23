BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Boy scouts tested their first aid skills at Camp Acahela in Monroe County Saturday.

Nearly 100 boys and girls competed at the camp’s 2022 first aid meet.

The meet consisted of 20 stations testing the scout’s skills on things such as CPR, hypothermia, and severe bleeding.

At each station, the scouts were judged for how quickly they jumped into action and performed steps on how to treat the injuries.

“To be able to help save somebody’s life, this is a very important skill that they are learning and being able to use in the future,” stated Angela Stewart, councilmember, Boy Scouts of America

The top three division scouts with the highest scores were recognized with prizes.