WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair of adventurous teenagers learned a big lesson earlier Monday.

Emergency responders were called out to Wilkes-Barre Township to rescue the boy and girl from inside a storm drain.

What could have turned into a very dangerous situation turned into a happy ending as the 13 and 14-year-old found their way back home thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor.

Two teenagers, whose identities are to remain anonymous said they were playing at Ash Street Playground near their home around 12:00 p.m. when they went to check out the storm drain on the corner of Ash and Hickory Street.

That’s when they decided to go exploring and climbed inside the drain. They say they eventually made their way to the other end of the drain, got stuck, and realized they couldn’t get out.

After speaking with both of the children, they told 28/22 News they crawled for hours scared and confused. After 200 yards, they made their way to this drain grate. Fortunately for them, a neighbor in the nearby house heard their cries.

The neighbor, who also wished to remain anonymous, told 28/22 News that loud barks from his dogs alerted him to the teens in the drain.

He says he then came outside where he heard the yelling. He saw hands grabbing onto the drain grate and that’s when he realised people were stuck inside.

The neighbor says that’s when he called the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department, who rescued the young boy and girl shortly after at around 3:00 pm.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police, who arrived on scene, said the teenagers were examined by paramedics and were not hurt.