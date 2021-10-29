Boy sent to hospital after reports of explosion in Hazleton neighborhood

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A six-year-old suffered a traumatic injury in an incident in Hazleton Thursday night.

Police and fire crews responded to a home in the 900 block of West First Street for reports of a “home explosion”. However, It was determined the house did not explode when police, fire, and UGI were all on scene.

Neighbors say they heard a loud bang around 7:00 p.m. A short time later, the child was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

Right now there is no word on the child’s condition at this hour. We are awaiting more specific details from police on what occurred in the home.

Eyewitness News will bring you up-to-date information as the investigation into this incident continues.