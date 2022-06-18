SCIOTA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Boy Scouts in the Poconos participated in a reenactment on Saturday diving into colonial history.

On June 18, 1779, the continental army marched through Monroe County as a part of General Sullivan’s campaign.

Boy Scouts dressed up in colonial uniforms and marched on the very land in Sciota that the army would stop at to pick up supplies.





Their Assistant Scoutmaster told Eyewitness News the event is important for scouts to play a part in history.

“It makes them aware of the history, especially the local history which is quite a significant amount and quite interesting,” explained Mark Indzonka, the Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 84.

The scouts who were involved in the reenactment were honored with an award.