Boxes of juice spill onto I-80 after three tractor-trailers crash in Pa.

CLINTONVILLE, VENANGO COUNTY (WKBN) – Boxes of juice covered the lanes of Interstate 80 West after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

It happened in Venango County, Pennsylvania between Emlenton and Clintonville.

Three tractor-trailers collided on the highway before sunrise, resulting in the contents of one of the trucks being spilled all over the lanes.

Information has not yet been released about the cause of the accident or the drivers’ conditions.

PennDOT has closed the westbound lanes to motorists in an effort to clear the scene.

The interstate is closed in Pennsylvania between Emlenton, Exit 42 and Clintonville, Exit 35.

PennDot officials say they expect the interstate to be fully open sometime Wednesday.