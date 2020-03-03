Bowling fundraiser supports local student battling cancer

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An area community is showing their support for a student with cancer… One strike at a time.

The Asher Strong benefit hosted a fundraiser Sunday at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Visitors were bowling for a cause, raising money to help Asher Dicton in his fight against t-cell lymphoblastic leukemia.

The fundraiser was set for 2 to 4 pm, but it became so popular it was moved up an additional two hours.

The event was such a rousing success that Chackos had to extend more lanes so more people could participate.

Kara Hodorowski, a marketing and event manager at Chacko’s tells us, “the first squad of 40 lanes, over 200 bowlers, sold out after posting it. So we re-opened a second squad of about 34 lanes, so we could really take advantage of the community support. So this is it. All Asher, all day.”

All the proceeds from the bowling event will go towards Asher’s medical costs and other expenses.