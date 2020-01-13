Bowling Fundraiser Promotes Inclusion

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Bowling is one of those games that you can enjoy whether you’re good at it or not.

And tonight the organization used the sport to strike up a different conversation.

It might have taken some team work but just like that Lizzie Breznay was knocking pins down. Showing that a physical limitation shouldn’t stop a good time.

Heather Fauntleroy is founder of Giving Special Kids, “Special needs kids may do things in a different way but they can still do them. They still want to be included and accepted among their peers.” She told us.

Breznay, who has cerebral palsy is the ambassador of the non-profit, Giving Special Kids. She is bowling with her buddy– WBRE’s Mark Hiller at Chacko’s in Wilkes-Barre for the second annual bowling with buddies event.

“You can’t look at her and not smile. She is the perfect example of, kids with special needs can do anything.” Said Fauntleroy.

Lizzie’s mother Helene Breznay also attended the event.

“She is very inspirational to people around her whether they are special needs or the average adult. She’s inspirational to other people who have challenges and to people that do not have challenges.”

The mission is to raise awareness and show people that inclusion is the way to see that people with special needs may not be so different after all.



It’s one of many lessons William Fauntleroy, who is the founder’s son, learned through his friendship with Breznay.

“I met her in honors algebra class. She is brilliant. She went through all honors and AP classes so while she might have struggles physically, mentally she is brilliant.”

This night out shows that everyone enjoys a good time.. no matter their differences.

“It overwhelms me with love seeing those barriers get broken and kids interacting with each other and seeing no difference.”

The non-profit hopes to raise $2,000 dollars at the event.