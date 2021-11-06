Bowling for the brave

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veteran’s Day is just a few days away when the nation offers its appreciation to men and women who’ve served.

But Saturday, some people didn’t wait to show how much they value vets who are now in need.

Knocking down pins for a purpose. That’s what dozens of bowlers did at Chacko’s in Wilkes-Barre for “Got Your 6” Golf Club’s veteran & military fundraiser.

“We wanted to do something where people could bring their families, people could bring people who maybe aren’t golfers and who still want to come out and support our cause,” said Erika Silvi, Treasurer of “Got Your 6” Golf Club.

In military speaks, “Got Your 6” means “I have your back”. Each strike goes towards helping homeless veterans and their families rebuild their lives and get back on their feet.

Tobyhanna army depot provides quality-of-life support and assistance to military-affiliated groups in NEPA.

The depot’s non-profit outreach, the AUSA, joined forces with “Got Your 6” during the pandemic.

“We have an annual fundraiser every year, a golf tournament, and we weren’t able to do that two years ago and “got your 6″ came and approached us and wanted to help sponsor the golf tournament because we couldn’t,” explained Sgt. Major Kelvin Spencer, president of the Tobyhanna army depot chapter of the AUSA.

Through community events, they’re able to help veterans in need.

“It’s just another way that we give back to service members and their families for giving the ultimate sacrifice,” said Spencer.