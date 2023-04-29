WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—Bowlers came out Saturday in Wilkes-Barre for an event that returned for the first time since the pandemic.

Nearly 200 people showed up Saturday at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center to support big brothers and big sisters of northeastern Pennsylvania’s ‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake’.

To celebrate everyone wore their best 1980’s inspired outfit including PA live co-host Rachel Malak.

Big brothers big sisters provide mentoring services to northeastern Pennsylvania children and families in need.

“It’s important that we support each other that’s something that everyone needs no matter, how you are, you know how you’re doing in life everyone needs support from time to time so it’s great that we get can get together, and show each other that we care,” said Alysa Scavone an Occupational Therapist at Hodi Lymphatic Center.

Saturday marked the third local Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.

The others were held earlier this month in East Stroudsburg and Williamsport.