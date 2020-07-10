Both major parties look to reach local voters as election draws nearer

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The November general election may be four months away but efforts are escalating by both, the Republican and Democrat Parties to get their message out.

The presumptive democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, was in our area Thursday for a campaign event.

At about the same time, Vice President Mike Pence was visiting the Philadelphia area.

Coming up on Eyewitness News from Your Local Election Headquarters at 6 p.m., reporter Andy Mehalshick will talk with local party leaders as well as a political analyst about the 2020 presidential race and the role our region is expected to play in that race.

