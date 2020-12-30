I-80 back open in Monroe County after police incident

BARTONSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A major highway in our area was shut down for hours due to an incident involving reports of an armed man on I-80.

The road just reopened less than an hour ago and traffic is moving slow, but you can see there’s still a large police presence in the area and this ramp getting on to I-80 east is still closed.

The section of I-80 has been closed since a little before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

PennDot Cameras showed a man with what appeared to be a weapon on the highway.

At 1:47 pm 511PA notified drivers that as of 1:47 p.m., both lanes of I-80 were closed between Exit 302A: PA 33 South/to US 209 South – Snydersville and Exit 302B: PA 611 – Bartonsville in Monroe County due to an ongoing incident. State police were called to the scene to investigate.

At this time officials have not been able to confirm any details about the incident that caused such a major disturbance.

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.