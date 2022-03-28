EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County man was sentenced to 2 years in prison for making multiple fraudulent purchases at numerous Boscov’s stores.

According to the U.S. Attoney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, on Thursday, March 24, Kwane Henderson, 42, formerly of East Stroundsburg, was sentenced to 2 years in prison for aggraveted identitiy theft.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said, Henderson, previously admitted to making fraudulent purchases at the Boscov’s stores in Dauphin, and York Counties in February 2019.

Henderson said he made the purchases using credit card numbers that belonged to other people. Police say Henderson’s conduct was part of a larger sceme in which he made fraudulent purchases at Boscov’s stores in Delaware, New Jersey and other places within the commonwealth.

The fraudulent charges totaled over $28,000.