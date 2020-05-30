Boscov’s reopens several store locations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) “It’s a beautiful day and i’m so excited that the stores are open,” said Alice Romanelli of Wyoming.

People were lined up around the block Saturday morning… waiting for the doors to finally open.

“Ohhh. Going to old Boscov’s again. I got to take a few things back and pick up a couple of things,” Francine from Pittston told Eyewitness News.

Boscov’s department store opened Saturday for the first time in months after having to close its doors for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No essential shopping today, we’re doing fun shopping,” Romanelli added.

Sally Maniskas of Dallas told us “I came to exchange a pair of shoes I bought online and hopefully get a new pair.”

From exchanging shoes to a brand new hat, customers were ready to get out to browse the store and they said they felt safe doing it too.

“As long as I take care of myself and stay away from people too close that’s all I’m going to do,” Maniskas said.

“Yeah I do (feel safe). Hey I’m 71 years old I wanna live another couple of years,” Francine told us.

The lines to check out were busy, but for most, the day turned out to be a fun-filled family affair at the downtown staple.

Until further notice, Boscov’s hours will be shorted to 11am-7pm Monday through Saturday and open 11-6 on Sundays.

To find out if a Boscov’s store near you is open, Click Here for more information.