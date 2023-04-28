EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Boscov’s has announced a coupon exchange with Bed Bath & Beyond.

Boscov’s announced on April 27 that they will be doing a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon exchange after a recent announcement that Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing.

As of April 26, Bed Bath & Beyond will stop accepting coupons due to them heavily discounting their items for their closing sales.

However, according to the company you will still be able to make use of your gift cards up until May 8.

According to Boscov’s, for in-store use only, you’ll be able to bring all your mailed coupons to a Boscov’s register and they will exchange them for $10 off any storewide purchase of $50 or more.

The exchange will go on up until May 31 for in-store purchases only. Boscov’s notes it is limited to one per customer and they cannot combine any other coupon offers or details.

You can learn more about this offer on Boscov’s website.