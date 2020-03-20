Borough of Minersville responds to COVID-19

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The borough of Minersville has closed all playgrounds and basketball courts to the public.

This measure is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, as playground equipment is a contact surface, and to prevent large groups from gathering within close proximity.

The areas are blocked off and police will be patrolling to ensure compliance and enforce this order.

The walking trail will remain open, but individuals are asked by the borough to practice social distancing procedures.