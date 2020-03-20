Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus by the numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

Wolf Administration revises guidance on business closures

Borough of Minersville responds to COVID-19

News

by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The borough of Minersville has closed all playgrounds and basketball courts to the public.

This measure is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, as playground equipment is a contact surface, and to prevent large groups from gathering within close proximity.

The areas are blocked off and police will be patrolling to ensure compliance and enforce this order.

The walking trail will remain open, but individuals are asked by the borough to practice social distancing procedures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos