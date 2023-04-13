TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in part of Schuylkill County say a bomb was found while crews were fighting a brush fire Wednesday night.

The Tamaqua Borough Police and Fire Department were called to a brush fire just before 10:00 p.m. at the top of the Dutch Hill section of Tamaqua near the area of Biddle Street and Clark Street.

Around 10:15 p.m., the fire department advised police on the scene they found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device while they were clearing the brush fire, according to a news release from the Tamaqua Police Department.

Police say a federal agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and and Allentown State Police Bomb Squad corporal were called to assist at the scene. The area was cleared, and the bomb was safely detonated at about midnight, according to the release.

No one was reported injured and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident could contact the Tamaqua Police Department at (570) 668-6100.