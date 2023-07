SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has lifted a boil water advisory put in place in Lackawanna County.

The boil advisory was issued after a main break along Rushbrook Road on July 13 then lifted on July 14 after acceptable test results were gathered.

The boil water advisory is lifted for people along Ruchbrook Road, Chapman Lake Road, and Andrew Drive.

For more information, you can go to the Pennsylvania American Waters website.