(WBRE/WYOU) -- Misericordia University held its 9/11 Constant Flag Carry ceremony on Wednesday to remember the victims of 9/11. Tom Botzman, President of Misericordia University says students came up with the idea for the ceremony.

"Number of our students have thought that they need to have a way to remember what happened on 9/11 and to keep it in the memory and also to honor those who gave their lives that day and those in the service in the country," Botzman said. "This gives us a chance to remember and reflect and always think about those who gave their lives afterward, those who gave their lives without being willing participants that day, in one of the greatest tragedies that happened in our country."