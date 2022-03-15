KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) has lifted the boil advisory previously issued on Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the former boil advisory applied to customers along William Street, West Mt. Airy Road, Lincoln Street and Mary Street.

The boil advisory was originally issued on Sunday, March 13, due to a leak on a service line, PAW said.

The press release reads that PAW customers no longer have to boil their water before use as acceptable test results were obtained on Sunday and Monday.

For more information visit Pennsylvania American Water’s website.