Boil advisory issued for Kingston Township

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil advisory for customers in Kingston Township due to a service line break in the area.

The boil advisory is in place for customers living on William Street, West Mt. Airy Road, Lincoln Street and Mary Street.

The break was discovered on March 13th due to a loss of positive water pressure.

Pennsylvania American Water warns that residents of the affected area should not consume any water that has not been boiled first. They instruct residents to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before allowing the water to cool.

Use the boiled water, or bottled water, for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Pennsylvania American Water warns that drinking unboiled water may result in illnesses such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

Pennsylvania American Water is working to locate and fix the break.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will have more alerts as they become available.