Boil advisory for Glen Lyon residents after main break

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania American Water issued a boil advisory in Glen Lyon due to a main break on Newport Street.

Newport Street and adjacent streets are affected. They say the advisory is issued until Friday, April 23, at 1 p.m.

Due to the potential for contamination from back-flow because of the loss of pressure, they are advising customers in Glen Lyon to boil water before ingesting it.

Low pressure or no water may be experienced until the repair is made.

Their full guidance is as follows:

Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water.

You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches. These symptoms are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may wish to consult with your health care provider. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

SOURCE: PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER

For a map of the area and updates on when the water will be safe, visit their website and click on alerts on the right side of the navigation bar. You can also call (800) 565-7292 to speak to their customer service center.

They are asking anyone who sees this information to share it with anyone who may not have access to the internet or otherwise may have missed the advisory.