COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say they have located the body of the man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to Chief George Dobson with the Coolbaugh Township Fire Department, a man went missing in Dresser Lake after his kayak went under the water.

Chief Dobson said fire crews, dive teams, search and rescue teams, and drone operators were called in from three counties to assist with the search efforts.

Officials say first responders located the missing man’s body a few hours into the search through the use of penetrating sonar about 20-30 feet from the shortline.

The victim has been identified at this time but their identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office and the Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating.