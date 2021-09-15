Body pulled from Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre identified

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man’s body pulled from the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning has been identified.

The Luzerne County coroner says 63-year-old Walter Clinger Jr., from Northampton, PA was pronounced dead and removed from the river.

The coroner says Clinger was fishing along the Susquehanna River and for an unknown reason entered the water.

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday and the cause and manner of dead is still pending medical and toxicology reports.

The coroner says no unusual or suspicious circumstances surround Clinger’s death.