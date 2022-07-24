BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Members of the National Park Service (NPS) dive team announced they recovered the body of a teenage boy from the Delaware River around 3:30 on Sunday.

Officials from the NPS dive team said the teen, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, was swimming near the Ames-Jennings site, a small picnic area along the river on the New Jersey side, when his family members saw him go under the water.

Investigators said the call came in around 2:15 p.m. and members from the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Sandyston Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bushkill Volunteer Fire Department, Bushkill EMS, NJ State Police, and Sussex County all came out to search for the boy.

Search teams said they found his body around an hour and fifteen minutes later without a life jacket.

According to NPS, this is the second drowning in the park this year, neither victim wore a lifejacket in the river.

A NPS representative pointed out that the Delaware River has a swift current and an uneven bottom making it easy for one to suddenly get in over their heads and get caught in the swift current below the surface.

Park rangers and EMS suggested swimmers stay near the shore in shallower water, avoid swimming near rapids, swim at lifeguarded beaches, and assign someone to keep an eye on people in the water, especially children.

The NPS said they provide free loaner lifejackets for children to use while swimming at Milford, Smithfield, and Turtle beaches.