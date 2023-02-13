MAYBERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner confirmed a body that was found near the Susquehanna River is that of a woman from Wilkes-Barre who’s been missing since December of 2022.

According to the coroner, the body of missing 37-year-old Amy Gregory was found in Mayberry Township near the Susquehanna River late Saturday afternoon.

Police have been searching for Gregory, who was pregnant since her family reported her missing on December 22nd.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.