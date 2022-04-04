MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday evening the Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed the body found in Moosic was identified as missing 70-year-old Thomas Yerrick, of Scranton.

It all started while police were searching for 70-year-old Thomas Yerrick, who was last seen on Sunday, April 3 around 3:45 p.m.

Police say they found a backpack Monday night under the Davis Street Bridge in Taylor. It is believed to belong to Yerrick.

They say they called off their search Monday night due to darkness and dangerous conditions, but they were back on scene Tuesday morning.

Yerrick was described by police as a white male, 5’8”, and 170 lbs. He was believed to be headed to the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail near the Elm Street Trailhead, the exact point crews are starting their search.

Officials say Yerrick had health conditions and didn’t have access to his medications.