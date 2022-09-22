EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The National Park Service (NPS) say they located the body of a man who was missing for 11 days in the Delaware river.

Investigators said two fishermen were on a boat on September 8 when it capsized on the Delaware River near Cherry Island. One made it to the shore and the other was swept down the river.

The NPS said they launched a search and rescue mission involving the New York State Police, several New York fire departments, and multiple Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Officials say a New York State Police helicopter crew located the remains of the missing man 11 days after the search began.

NPS officials warned all boaters are required to wear a life jacket for stretches of the river south of Narrowsburg and north of the Callicoon Gage when the river is above six feet.