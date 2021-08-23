Body of missing 2-year-old found in Allegheny River

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET, WFXP, YourErie.com) — The body of a missing 2-year-old that fell into the Allegheny River Saturday has been recovered.



According to Pennsylvania State Police, the child’s body was found Sunday in a debris pile about one mile south of where she was suspected of falling into the river.

The Warren County Coroner has preliminary determined the cause of death to be listed as an accidental drowning.

This happened in Limestone Township along Valley View Ln. in Tidioute around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to initial reports of a missing child. Upon arrival, police discovered the child reportedly left the residence and walked to an area close to the Allegheny River, where they suspected she fell in.

Several area rescue teams responded to the scene. Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the incident.