BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The National Parks Service’s search crew announced they recovered the body of a 19-year-old swimmer who had been missing for three days.

Officials said Jose Madera Martinez, 19 from New Jersey, was found Sunday around 11:15 a.m. in the Delaware River near Kittatinny Point.

Search crews said Madera Martinez was located about a mile downstream from where he was last seen Thursday evening. Park rangers said the current is “particularly strong and swift,” in that area.

National Park Service officials said the Delaware River may look calm in many areas, but under the surface there are strong currents, steep drop-offs, sudden changes in depth, and underwater obstacles and hazards.

Kathleen Sandt, public affairs specialist with the National Parks Service, said wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one thing you can do to stay safe around the river.