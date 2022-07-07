SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The identity of the deceased 18-year-old authorities found in Scranton on Friday has been released.

The Chief Lackawanna County Coroner confirmed that Sarai Jean-Louis was the 18-year-old officials found on Friday.

Jean-Louis’s body was found on Friday around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of North Main Avenue according to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department.

Officials said Jean-Louis was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been released yet.