PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon.

Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth.

This is the same general area where 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski was last seen earlier this month.

Hacken said an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and an official identification of the body will be released at a later time.